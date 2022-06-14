West Brom considering move for Villa's Cameron Archer

Villa's Cameron Archer is a player interesting Albion.

A direct striker who knows where the net is, the 20-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Preston North End last season.

Archer netted seven goals in 20 games during his time at Deepdale.

And he has continued that impressive form this month after netting five goals in four appearances for England under-21s.

Now it is understood Archer is one of the names Albion are considering as they look to find a strike partner for Daryl Dike.

Steve Bruce is in the market for an attacker who can play alongside the American or operate as a lone frontman should Dike get injured.

And Archer is one of the names on the shortlist.

The striker, though, is sure to be a man in demand this summer.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has said he wants to run the rule over the forward during pre-season.

But Preston North End have made it clear they want to take the former Solihull Moors loanee back at Deepdale.

While Albion, Middlesbrough, Watford, QPR and Scottish outfit Rangers are other sides understood to be interested in a temporary move for the Walsall-born forward.

With Gerrard keen to look at Archer in pre-season, any potential deal won't be completed until later in the window.