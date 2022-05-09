Matty Cash: Steven Gerrard hungry to halt Liverpool title challenge

Aston Villa's Matty Cash celebrates

The Reds travel to the Midlands for a crucial Premier League fixture with much of the pre-match focus set to fall on their former skipper Gerrard, now in charge at Villa Park.

Full-back Cash said: "He's here at Villa now. What he did for Liverpool, he's one of their best-ever players and I am sure it will be a bit emotional for him, like going back to Anfield was. But he will want us to win.”

Cash is predicting a pumped-up Villa Park as the hosts look to a pull-off what would comfortably be their finest result of an often frustrating season.

He added: “It is one of those games you really want to play in. I think the atmosphere will be amazing.

“They're coming, they need to win. We want to finish in the top half of the table so we want to win. It will be really good. They are the big games which everyone watches.”

Villa head into the match on the back of two straight wins with Cash praising Emi Buendia’s performance in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burnley.

The club record signing scored one and made one as Gerrard’s team cruised to victory at Turf Moor and Cash said: “He's had to be a bit patient but Emi is a top player. We've seen it in glimpses but he was next level on Saturday.