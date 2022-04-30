Steve Gerrard happier with Aston Villa result rather than performance

Norwich City manager Dean Smith (left) reacts during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings earned Gerrard’s team a first win in six matches to rekindle hopes of a top-10 Premier League finish.

But while pleased with the victory and a second straight clean sheet, the boss believes Villa can play better.

Gerrard said: “I’ve seen us play better and not get the result. I thought we played well in parts today and I’m really happy with the points and the clean sheet.

“There were some really strong individual performances. I thought Danny Ings was outstanding when he came on, he was fantastic.

“Ollie took his goal really well and we managed to get a clean sheet so there are a lot of positives. But in terms of overall performance I’ve seen us play better and I believe we can play better.”

Villa’s win confirmed Norwich’s relegation and though Dean Smith received a rapturous reception on his return to the club he managed for three years, this was a day he will want to forget.

Gerrard said: “I’m disappointed for Norwich and Dean, he’s someone who I think they’ve employed for the big picture.

“They were in a tough place when he got the job. It was always going to be a massive mountain to climb to keep them up, I’ve got no doubts they will be one of the favourites to bounce back next year.

“They’ve got a good coach and they fought from start to finish today, I’m sure he’ll be pleased with the application from them and we wish them well moving forward.

“I think it was important Dean got the welcome that he got. The fans got the opportunity to show their appreciation for the work that he did here bringing them up from the Championship into the Premier League. Everyone is grateful for that and we wish him well.”

One disappointment for Villa was a first half ankle injury sustained by Leon Bailey. The winger is due to undergo a scan in the next 24 hours.