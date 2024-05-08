Aston Villa in running to sign Atletico Madrid defender

The 28-year-old Spain international is expected to be available on a free transfer and Villa are claimed to be one of several clubs keen on his signature.

Hermoso has made more than 150 appearances for Atletico since joining from Espanyol in 2019, can play at either centre-back or left-back and has experience of playing in the Champions League.

Emery has warned Villa will need to be “intelligent” in the market as they look to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and signing Hermoso would appeal.

Clement Lenglet is expected to return to Barcelona following a season-long loan while Tyrone Mings is working to be fit for the start of next season, following his serious knee injury.