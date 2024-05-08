Aston Villa's Emi Martinez seeks international help in Europa Conference League fitness bid

The goalkeeper has been struggling with a thigh injury and missed Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton with boss Unai Emery eager to give him as much time as possible to recover heading into a pivotal few days of the season.

Villa head to Greece for a Europa Conference League semi-final second looking to overturn a 4-2 deficit and then host Liverpool in their final home Premier League fixture on Monday, knowing victory will be enough to clinch a top four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Martinez’s involvement is likely to be key and the World Cup winner has been receiving treatment from Argentina therapist Pablo Capuchetti as he tries everything to make a return. Reports in Martinez’s homeland claim the keeper is increasingly confident of playing in Greece.

Emery will check over his squad this morning at Bodymoor Heath before they fly out to Athens after lunch.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has missed the last two matches with a groin problem, is also hoping to return while Morgan Rogers and Nicolo Zaniolo will also be checked over.

Rogers, who has impressed since joining from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, is struggling with a muscle problem and was forced off inside the opening half-hour at Brighton.

Zaniolo made a late substitute appearance in the first leg with Olympiacos but then missed the weekend defeat, despite travelling to the south coach, after complaining of pain.

The Italy international has scored only three goals during a season-long loan spell from Galatasaray but will be eager to contribute in what is likely to be one of his final matches for the club.

Zaniolo’s future will be confirmed at the end of the season with his agent, Claudio Vigarelli, determined to keep all options open for now.

Speaking to the Italian press yesterday, he said: “Today we only think about finishing the season well. The Premier League was a wonderful experience and that doesn’t mean he can’t continue.

“Let’s focus on the end of the season and the European championship, then we’ll see.”