Aston Villa partnership talks in Portugal

Aston Villa partnership

The deal would involve Villa’s parent company V Sports, owned by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Reports in Portugal have claimed an agreement could see the duo take a minority stake in Vitoria, with the clubs working closely in areas including player development and scouting.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has already met with opposite number Miguel Pinto Lisboa and further talks are planned for next month. Vitoria are currently sixth in the Primeira League and played in the Europa League as recently as 2020.