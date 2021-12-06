Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hails the impact of ‘fantastic’ John McGinn

Aston Villa's John McGinn (PA)

McGinn shone as Villa came back from behind to beat Leicester on Sunday.

His corner was headed home by Ezri Konsa for the winner.

The Scot has loved life under Gerrard so far, and the new boss is relishing working with the 27-year-old as well.

Assessing McGinn’s work after the 2-1 triumph over the Foxes, Gerrard said: “I thought he was terrific again.

“John has certainly been one of the most consistent ones over the four games.

“I knew John a little bit before I came through the door, and I knew he’d be the type of player to run through a wall for me.

"The effort, the commitment and the desire, the energy that he gives this team, but not only that he plays with real quality as well.

“Some of his passing was outstanding.

“So, I’m super pleased with John and what he’s given over the past few games.

“The challenge for him now is for him to stay in this place.”

The hard-fought victory over Leicester saw Villa make it three wins from four under Gerrard – the one defeat coming at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Having lost five in a row before the Liverpudlian’s arrival, they are now sitting 10th in the top-flight table.

Young midfielder Jacob Ramsey says Gerrard’s presence – and the extensive work being done at Bodymoor Heath – has lifted the whole place.

“Since he’s come in he’s gave us a boost,” said Ramsey, who had a goal bizarrely chalked off for a foul on Kasper Schmeichel on Sunday evening.

“Obviously before he was here, we had lost five games on the bounce.

“He’s come in and training has been intense.

“The standard has gone up and we’ve won three games out of four, so we’re looking good at the moment.”

Ramsey added, on Villa’s rise up the table: “Before the game (against Leicester), the gaffer said we could push into the top half of the table.