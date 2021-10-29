Aston Villa's Emi Martinez available for West Ham test

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday February 13, 2021..

Martinez made the 7,000-mile trip to his homeland after his father was hospitalised, posting images on social media from his bedside.

But Villa boss Dean Smith confirmed on Friday morning the 29-year-old was now back in the UK and would be training at Bodymoor Heath ahead of Sunday's match.

Smith said: "Emi has had a personal issue and flew back to Argentina but he is training today."

Martinez is understood to have trained for two days alone at the Argentina national team's training centre in Ezezia.

It is the third time the goalkeeper has been in Argentina this season following his previous involvement with the national team. Martinez played for Villa against Wolves earlier this month just 36 hours after finishing a World Cup qualifier for his country in Buenos Aires.