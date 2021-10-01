Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is wary of Spurs backlash

Dean Smith.

Villa head to north London aiming to follow up last weekend’s excellent win at Manchester United and pile more misery on the hosts.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have lost three Premier League matches on the spin including a 3-1 derby loss to Arsenal last time out.

But Smith believes that makes them dangerous. He said: “They will be smarting and I expect a really fired-up team that comes out against us.

“They will have to do that at home in front of their supporters.