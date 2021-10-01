Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is wary of Spurs backlash

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Dean Smith has warned Villa to beware a wounded Tottenham on Sunday.

Dean Smith.
Villa head to north London aiming to follow up last weekend’s excellent win at Manchester United and pile more misery on the hosts.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have lost three Premier League matches on the spin including a 3-1 derby loss to Arsenal last time out.

But Smith believes that makes them dangerous. He said: “They will be smarting and I expect a really fired-up team that comes out against us.

“They will have to do that at home in front of their supporters.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves and know there will be a fiery start from them. We are aware of that word complacency and there will certainly be none of that. The players know they have to work extremely hard to get points in this league. We have to follow up with another good performance.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

