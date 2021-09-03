Dean Smith: Carney Chukwuemeka is one for Aston Villa future

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left) battles with Liverpool's James Norris and Luca Stephenson during the FA Youth Cup Final at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Youth Cup. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The promising midfielder followed in the footsteps of Gareth Barry in making his Premier League bow at 17, albeit both were older than Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, who came off the bench at the age of 16 at Sunderland in 2015.

Chukwuemeka had been part of the side which despatched Barrow 6-0 in the EFL Cup in midweek, and certainly didn’t look out of place with a tidy performance in front of a full house at Villa Park.

“It was a first start in the Premier League for Carney who we have really high hopes for and he certainly didn’t let anyone down,” said Smith.

“He is a really calm and collected lad who could handle the occasion of playing in front of a full house at Villa Park.

“He tired as the game went on but he just needs to keep developing as he is, and learning from the likes of Ashley Young, who showed his versatility yet again by playing in midfield.”