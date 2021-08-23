Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left)

Emi Martinez

First clean sheet of the season but he was reprieved by VAR after clattering Wilson. Otherwise, not a huge amount to do.

Fortunate 6

Matty Cash

A much improved performance after his opening day disappointment. Long throw could prove a potent weapon.

Throw 7

Ezri Konsa

Another player who looked significantly better than a week previously. Much more like the calm, assured figure seen last season.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

Got himself into a right tangle when trying to cut out Fernandez’s through ball and it almost cost Villa a goal. Otherwise, pretty solid.

Strong 7

Ashley Young

Preferred to Matt Targett at left-back and justified the selection with an impressive performance on his second Villa Park debut.

Ageless 7

John McGinn

A strong performance from the Scot who carried the ball well and wasn’t afraid to put his foot in to win possession. Always looks dangerous in the final third.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

Made a strong claim to get a run of matches in the defensive midfield position. Didn’t look like a player who had been in action all summer.

Encouraging 7

Jacob Ramsey

Akin to a coming of age performance from the 20-year-old. Always looking to move the ball forward. Looked like he belonged.

Accomplished 8

Emi Buendia

Did plenty of good work assisting Cash defensively but that is not why Villa made him their record signing. Looked a bit off the pace.

Underwhelming 6

Danny Ings

Lit up the afternoon with a Villa Park debut goal for the ages. Doesn’t have the relentless running of Watkins but works hard and intelligently.

Magic 7

Anwar El Ghazi

Better than at Watford but still frustrates as a player who is capable of more. Mr Automatic from the penalty spot.

Clinical 6

Substitutes