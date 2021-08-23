Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 - Player Ratings

Matt Maher gives his Villa ratings as Dean Smith's men recorded their first win of the season.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left)

Emi Martinez

First clean sheet of the season but he was reprieved by VAR after clattering Wilson. Otherwise, not a huge amount to do.

Fortunate 6

Matty Cash

A much improved performance after his opening day disappointment. Long throw could prove a potent weapon.

Throw 7

Ezri Konsa

Another player who looked significantly better than a week previously. Much more like the calm, assured figure seen last season.

Assured 7

Tyrone Mings

Got himself into a right tangle when trying to cut out Fernandez’s through ball and it almost cost Villa a goal. Otherwise, pretty solid.

Strong 7

Ashley Young

Preferred to Matt Targett at left-back and justified the selection with an impressive performance on his second Villa Park debut.

Ageless 7

John McGinn

A strong performance from the Scot who carried the ball well and wasn’t afraid to put his foot in to win possession. Always looks dangerous in the final third.

Busy 7

Douglas Luiz

Made a strong claim to get a run of matches in the defensive midfield position. Didn’t look like a player who had been in action all summer.

Encouraging 7

Jacob Ramsey

Akin to a coming of age performance from the 20-year-old. Always looking to move the ball forward. Looked like he belonged.

Accomplished 8

Emi Buendia

Did plenty of good work assisting Cash defensively but that is not why Villa made him their record signing. Looked a bit off the pace.

Underwhelming 6

Danny Ings

Lit up the afternoon with a Villa Park debut goal for the ages. Doesn’t have the relentless running of Watkins but works hard and intelligently.

Magic 7

Anwar El Ghazi

Better than at Watford but still frustrates as a player who is capable of more. Mr Automatic from the penalty spot.

Clinical 6

Substitutes

Jaden Philogene-Bidace (for Buendia, 86), Axel Tuanzebe (for Luiz, 88), Wesley (for Ings,90+1) Not used: Targett, Hourihane, Nakamba, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Steer (gk).

