Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe

The 23-year-old defender will be granted a season-long loan move away from Old Trafford after expressing frustration at a lack of game time last term.

Tuanzebe’s situation will now be monitored by Villa, who are expected to be in the market for a centre-back later in the transfer window.

Last month’s sale of Bjorn Engels to Royal Antwerp means Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause are the only three senior centre-backs on the club’s books.

Tuanzebe spent two previous loan spells at Villa Park and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs in 2019.

Villa’s immediate priority in the transfer window is on strengthening their attack and a third bid for Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe is being considered.