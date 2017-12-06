Aston Villa skipper John Terry working with former club Chelsea on rehab

Terry has been a frequent visitor to the Londoners’ facility and yesterday posted a picture of himself – wearing Chelsea training kit – on his social media account.

Terry was forced off with a broken metatarsal in his right foot during the home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

John Terry in Chelsea gear (Instagram: JohnTerry.26)

However, hopes have been raised of a reasonably swift return after it was revealed his foot is recovering well.

The 36-year-old revealed last week that he has had his protective boot removed and has resumed light work at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground, where he is also being treated by club physios.

Meanwhile, reports have linked Villa with a January loan move for Newcastle’s out-of-favour winger Rolando Aarons. The 22-year-old’s chances have been limited to two substitute appearances for Rafael Benitez’s Magpies in the Premier League so far this season and he is behind Matt Ritchie in the pecking order.