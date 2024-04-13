Johnny Phillips: Settle in and get set for a thrilling race for glory

This perhaps sums up the nature of the title race.

From week to week it seems a new favourite emerges. And – to use some equine racing parlance on Grand National day – as a genuine three-horse contest we could be in for the most exciting Premier League title finish in many a year.

Everything is resting on a handful of fixtures as the gruelling league season has turned into a sprint finish.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away at Manchester United last Sunday allowed Arsenal to get a nose in front, with their own 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion taking them top on goal difference.

Manchester City look as relentless as ever, and that 4-2 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday lunchtime means they sit just one place and one point back. All three clubs have seven games to go.

With a home tie against Luton Town this afternoon, Pepe Guardiola’s side can lay down an early marker before Liverpool entertain Palace and Arsenal host Aston Villa tomorrow.

City’s run-in looks the more straight forward. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United lie in wait from the top eight but otherwise it is an appealing set of games.