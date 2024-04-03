Glassgirls up for the fight against Wolves

"It's a ludicrous situation, really," says Harris, about the Glassgirls' meteoric rise through the women's football leagues.

"Five years ago we were playing the likes of Sedgley and Gornal, now we are hosting Wolves at Stourbridge. It is something that has never happened before, and will probably never happen in the men's game.

"We will be massive underdogs, but we have just got to be positive and enjoy the occasion."

The Glassgirls' first season in the FA Women's National League North has seen them take on table-toppers Newcastle United, as well as Derby County and West Bromwich Albion. But Harris, who took over as manager at the start of the season, says the clash against Wolves will probably top all of those.

"Newcastle was amazing, they're a Champions League club, but in some ways I think Wolves will be even bigger," he says. "There's always something special about Stourbridge-Wolves because of the local rivalry."

The game starts at 7.45 tonight.