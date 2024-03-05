Aston Villa outclassed - but wins for Wolves and Albion

Grace Fisk put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute before Sophie Roman Haug added a second just before the half-hour mark.

Villa pulled one back just before the break as Sarah Mayling scored from the spot, but a second-half brace from Emma Koivisto put the game beyond any doubt.

Blues were not in action as their Championship game against Crystal Palace was postponed. In the National League Northern Premier Division, Wolves got a 3-0 win against the Liverpool Feds at the New Bucks Head Stadium.

Beth Merrick and Destiney Toussaint gave Wolves a two-goal cushion at the break before Jade Cross added a third in stoppage time at the end of the game.

In the same league, Albion got a 2-1 away win at Huddersfield.

Fran Orthodoxou gave Baggies the lead in the 20th minute and then Jess Reavill got her first goal for the club three minutes before the break. They were made to sweat late on though as the Terriers got one back with a penalty – but they clung on for three vital points.

In National One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa got a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City lost 2-1 at home to Worcester City.

The visitors took the lead early through Leah Ritson before Holly Rogers doubled their advantage and despite Lichfield pulling one back early in the second half they could not find an equaliser.

Kidderminster Harriers lost 3-1 away at Shrewsbury Town with Grace Field getting a consolation for the visitors, while Lye Town’s game against Burton Albion was postponed.

Darlaston Town, Walsall Wood, and Walsall saw their Division One North games postponed, while Lichfield City Reserves were beaten 4-0 by Tamworth.

And in the South Division, Bewdley Town won 2-1 at Redditch.