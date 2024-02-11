Police launch investigation after disorder paused match at Stourport Swifts' stadium

A police operation took place during Saturday's match both inside and outside the Walshes Meadow stadium.

Whilst the match was underway, a disorder broke out amongst a group of fans inside the venue.

As a result, bosses were forced to put the match on pause.

Police say no one was arrested following the disorder and no one was injured.

West Mercia Police confirmed on Sunday however that an investigation into the incident had been launched as officers try to piece together what happened.

Insp Lisa Hornberger, said: “We deal robustly with anyone that looks to commit offences at football matches, and an investigation into the incident is now taking place.

“We worked closely with Stourport Swifts FC to ensure that the vast majority of home, and away fans, had a safe and enjoyable experience, but unfortunately a minority spoilt that for the majority of fans who attended.”