Matt Maher: Slow progress on speeding up VAR process

That claim, made this week by the league’s chief football officer, Tony Scholes, flies in the face of most fan surveys on the game’s use of video technology. It seems fair to assume the league did not consult many Wolves supporters, for starters.

A study of nearly 10,000 fans conducted last summer by the Football Supporters’ Association found nearly two-thirds were against VAR.

This season it is claimed the number of errors has fallen (again, Wolves fans would beg to differ) yet even Scholes had to concede things were some way from perfect.

“We’re doing too many checks, we’re taking too long in doing them as well,” he said, before adding: “We’re extremely aware of that and the need to improve speed while always maintaining the accuracy.”