Video: The last time Wolves beat West Brom in the FA Cup

The reward for Wolves if they can overcome the Bees is a mouth watering tie - a Black Country derby clash with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

For Albion fans, it will evoke memories of the last time they met the old rival in the FA Cup - a 3-0 win at Molineux.

For Wolves fans, they will not only be looking to break a Hawthorns hoodoo that stretches back 27 years - but an winless FA Cup run against Albion that goes all the way back to 1949.

It was to be a fruitful year for Wolves, as hall of famer Jimmy Mullen netted the only goal in a 1-0 win over Albion - which turned out to be the last time Wolves won in the cup against the Baggies.

That year Wolves went on to win the competition - beating Manchester United in a replay before going on to lift the trophy after beating Leicester City in the final.

The E&S have also discovered colour footage from Austerity Britain, which was filmed the following season.

The film, made by Eric Norman, a one-time director of Wolves, shows the players in action at Molineux, with captain Billy Wright posing for a photo.

And at half time, the FA Cup was paraded out on the pitch in front of the Wolves fans.

