Sunday league teams kick off new year up for the cup

Sedgley Rangers, Warstones Wanderers Hollybush, Walsall Swifts and Toll House Athletic all kicked off the new year by going within one match of the final.

Rangers edged out AFC Huntsmen by the odd goal in seven – Steven Boyce, Harry Gordon, Elliot Smith and Ashley Sadlier on target for the victors. Shaun Caddy (two) and Christian Keay replied for Huntsmen.

It was even closer between Warstones Wanderers Hollybush and Barnhurst Lions, with a penalty shootout eventually separating them.

Hollybush won the spot-kicks 3-2 after Enob Ndumgbe Elvis had scored for them in a 1-1 draw.

Walsall Swifts won 3-2 at home to DY United, whose goals came from Jack Stanton and Brad Jackson, while Toll House Athletic won 2-1 at Black Country Phoenix.

Division Two leaders Connaught United continue to chase glory on multiple fronts after Merik Sanghera got the only goal of their Vin Boden Cup quarter-final at AFC White Horse.

There was also progression in the Birmingham FA’s Sunday Amateur Cup for Tettenhall and ECC Sports.

Tettenhall reached the fourth round with an 8-0 triumph over Alvechurch Village. Goalscorers for Tettenhall were Max Hague (three), Kie Large, Tom Hague, Matt Potts, Tom Rowley and an own goal.

And ECC got through round four to the quarter-finals with a 6-0 triumph over Halfway – Jamie King (three), Ryan Nash (two) and Ben Moore netted.

Cavan Ellis scored the winning penalty as Emerald Athletic knocked Down Syndrome Awareness United out of the third round of Birmingham FA’s Roger Wood Memorial Cup 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Old Bush Athletic are into the semi-finals of Birmingham FA’s Sunday Vase after Arry Farrow and James Stevens fired them past Leamington Hibernian 2-1.

But Victoria are out of Staffordshire FA’s Sunday Premier Cup after losing their quarter-final tie at Greenhoffs 5-4 on penalties. Joe Clarke, Oli West and Adam Shorto had scored for Victoria in a 3-3 draw.

And in the third round of the Lichfield Charity Cup, Jungle Juice were knocked out 5-4 on penalties by FC Admiral.

In the league, Dynamo 50 Stile edged a seven-goal thriller against Vybez Warstones Wanderers in Division Two. Mark Knight bagged a brace for the victors, while Stephen Pitt and Sam Findell were also on target. Shoquile Oligme, Armari McAlla and Thomas Foster were on target for Vybez.

Elsewhere, Carl George scored in AFC Perton’s 4-1 defeat to AFC Willenhall and AFC KT Rangers drew 1-1 against Belgrade.

Rhys Horton and Reece Potts fired runaway Division Three leaders Ashmore to a 2-0 victory at closest rivals Royal Oak Chapel Ash. Twelve points now separate the top two.

Balls to Cancer are a point further back in third – but with two games in hand on the sides above them – after edging out Bradmore Social 3-2.

Bradmore’s goals came from Abi Akande and Sam Pursall, with Balls to Cancer winning it through Thomas Stacey, Jack Dew and Jack Pain.

Fourth-placed Tettenhall Athletic are a further point back – but with an extra game in hand over those above them – after also winning 3-2. Jay Fisher, Martyn Beards and Chris Wood fired them past Warstones Wanderers Monckton.

Elsewhere, Nathan Maxwell got Spartans Athletic’s winner against Viking United, while Bushbury United shared six goals with Sporting Codsall. Ramone Gordan, Adekoya Oluwatimilehi and Jamie Harley netted for Bushbury.

And there were a couple of high-scoring games in Division Four – Chase Colts thrashed Codsall Wanderers 8-1 and Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation won 6-3 at Pattingham Panthers.