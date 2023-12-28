Hwang Hee-Chan and Grady Diangana receive national call-ups

Hwang has scored 10 times for Wolves this season, including a brace in Wednesday’s 4-1 win at Brentford, but he has been called up to play for his nation South Korea in the competition that begins in Qatar on January 12.

The group stage of the competition is set to conclude on January 25, but should Jurgen Klinsmann’s side make it the whole way, the final will take place on February 10. That means Hwang could miss Wolves’ league fixtures against Brighton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford.

Diangana has made the 24-man DR Congo squad that will take part in Afcon starting in Ivory Coast on January 13.

The winger’s first game of the competition will take place on January 17, and their final group stage game will take place on January 24.

If they make it to the final, then Diangana will be in Africa with his national side until February 11.

This means the 25-year-old could miss Albion’s Championship fixtures against Blackburn Rovers, Norwich and Plymouth Argyle and depending on their success in the competition, he could also miss home games against Cardiff and Blues as well as the trip to Ipswich.