United’s six-hitters keep unbeaten start in Wolverhampton Sunday League

United were 6-1 winners at Horse & Jockey Albion to stretch their unbeaten start to the Division Two campaign to nine games.

Cieran Clifton, Rodney Williams, Jimmy Hague, Kieron Russel, Amrik Sanghera and Arun Sanghera were on target for Connaught.

They are four points clear of Belgrade, who were beaten 4-2 by AFC Willenhall.

Dan Hobson put Willenhall in front, only for Kane Showell’s brace to turn the match on its head.

However, AFC were not done and netted three second-half strikes to take the points.

Elsewhere, Dynamo 50 Stile earned their first home win of the season with a 3-1 triumph over AFC White Horse thanks to Harry Gilligan (two) and Ryan Mason. White Horse’s scorer was Zac Davies.

And Wednesfield RBL shared six goals with AFC Perton – RBL’s coming from Harvey Long (two) and Kian Roberts.

Jungle Juice closed the gap on Division One leaders Emerald Athletic by inflicting a first defeat of the season on the table-toppers, winning 2-0.

Elsewhere, Josh Cooke (two), Connor Parker and Nitai-Gaura Dasa scored in Warstones Wanderers Wolves’ 4-1 triumph at Down Syndrome Awareness. Soms Sibanda netted four times as runaway Division Three leaders Ashmore put seven unanswered goals past ECC Sports. Cory Ensor (two) and Aaron Wills were also on target.

Spartans Athletic overcame Bushbury Hill 5-0 thanks to Nathan Maxwell (two), Nicolas Lane, Harry Llamas and Harvey Taylor , while Chris Wood and Jack Eagle fired Tettenhall Athletic past Portobello Rangers, 2-0.

Royal Oak Chapel Ash were also 5-0 victors – away to Sporting Codsall.

DY United climbed the Division Four table as Sam Baker and James Painter hit a hat-trick each in their 6-2 triumph at Codsall Wanderers. Carter Dixon netted twice for Codsall.

Mental Health earned their first point of the season as Liam Jukes and Aron Uppal scored in a 2-2 draw against Chase Colts.

Sean Ward was on target in AFC Huntsmen’s 2-1 defeat to Walsall Swifts, while Pattingham Panthers thrashed Black Country Phoenix 14-1 and leaders Warstones Wanderers Hollybush won 4-0 at Toll House Athletic.

In the Charity Cup, Arry Farrow (three), Luke Love (two), Ryan Piggott, Brad Wagstaff and James Stevens were on target in Old Bush Athletic’s second-round triumph over Warstones Wanderers Monckton.

And in the third round, Brad T Eastment fired AFC Bradmore past Tettenhall.

Balls to Cancer were 3-0 winners at Bradmore Social in round one of the Mac Webb Cup, courtesy of Ryan Dillon (two) and Owen Eggington.