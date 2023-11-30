Goldthorne edge out Sedgley in thriller

Ty Markland opened the scoring for Goldthorne in the open age Pay Care Division, with Callum Connell equalising soon after.

Mark Webster regained the lead before Dan Lynx extended it, but Keanu Griffiths pulled one back for Sedgley. Markland restored the two-goal lead before Lee Dolman gave Sedgley hope, but it ended 4-3 to Goldthorne.

AFC Bloxwich were beaten 4-2 by Dudley Rangers last week, but turned the tables seven days later with a 6-0 win thanks to Reagan Wardle (three), Reece Berry (two) and a TJ Harper penalty.

Brandhall went back to the top of the table with an 11-0 victory over Delph Runners – Kyle Armstrong (four), Mason Parks (two), Jacob Burroughs (two), Lawson Birch, Jermelle Banner and Blaine Hughes the scorers.

In the Concentric Over-30s League, Warstone Wonderers Old Boys proved too strong for Wolverhampton United Old Boys, who finished the first half 2-2 with strikes from Dan Lodge and Tyrone Clarke. Warstones’ scorers were Josh Carvell and Ryan Bradshaw.

But Warstones showed their superior fitness after the break with Ashley Brown, Issac Meggo, Leon Pugh, and Carvell completing a fine 6-2 victory.

MNF AllStarz Vets played out a 5-5 draw against AFC Broadlands, while Black Country Blades travelled to Coventry Empire in the Birmingham County FA Roger Wood Memorial Cup, but lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Jack Clarke scored for the Blades.