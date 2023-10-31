Stafford Rangers and Stourbridge handed testing ties in FA Trophy

Matt Hill’s Boro, who play in the third tier of non-league, have been paired at home with National League North Brackley Town, of the division above.

Stourbridge, meanwhile, will also welcome National North opposition as King’s Lynn Town will make the long trip to Amblecote.

Clubs from step two of the non-league pyramid enter the FA Trophy at the second round stage and that sees Liam McDonald’s Rushall Olympic come into the competition – with a tasty tie for the boss.

The Pics go to McDonald’s former stomping ground of Redditch United aiming for a spot in round three.

Also making up the second round draw are step four outfit Walsall Wood, who have already won through four rounds of the competition to reach this stage.

Having lost boss Harry Harris to Hednesford Town last week, Wood were still able to progress to this stage by knocking out higher-ranked Guiseley on penalties.

And step four Wood’s reward for a place in the next round is a testing trip to Hemel Hemptstead Town, who play in National South, two levels above their visitors.

Struggling Stafford Rangers progressed to this stage of the knockout tournament with an entertaining 5-3 home success over Quorn on Saturday.

Stourbridge made lighter work of Bamber Bridge at the War Memorial Ground, with a 5-1 rout featuring Luke Benbow’s hat-trick.

All ties will take place on Saturday, November 18 and the cash pot sees £3,750 dished out to the winners, with round two losers pocketing £1,000.