Ex-Birmingham City boss John Eustace leaves with ‘heavy heart’ after being axed

Former Blues boss John Eustace

The former Kidderminster Harriers boss departed Blues last week after 15 months as head coach, to be swiftly replaced by Wayne Rooney.

He exited with them sixth in the Championship – and in a statement released through the League Managers’ Association, Eustace said: “I would like to thank Craig Gardner for giving me the opportunity to become the manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

“When I came into the job 15 months ago there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club and we had some very challenging times, but there was a determination and focus from all of the staff and players to make sure we came through those times together.

“The development of the players and the staff over that period is there for everyone to see and I feel we have left the club in a much stronger position then when we first arrived.

“I would like to thank the players who went out onto the pitch every week and fought for each other with a togetherness and spirit of which Birmingham City Football Club is all about. As for the fans, you have been amazing! I wanted to bring that connection back between you and the team and I feel that we did that.

“You supported us through the good times and the tough times.

“You never lost faith and your loyalty and passion has been outstanding.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the fans and the club in the city where I was born and grew up in.