Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham set for £88m Real Madrid move

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giants.

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Real Madrid.

Dortmund have confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Birmingham City could be in line for a hefty windfall when the transfer is ratified, due to a sell on clause reportedly inserted into Bellingham's contract when he left the West Midlands for Dortmund.