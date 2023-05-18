Cup final revenge is sweet for Willenhall

AFC Willenhall celebrate winning the Tom Bird Cup final against Dudley Rangers United Picture: Phil Reade

A week after Dudley beat Willenhall 4-1 in the final of the BP Roberts Cup, Taylor Polliet’s early strike proved the difference this time around.

Polliet had already forced the goalkeeper into a great save when, in the 10th minute, he met Owen Walker’s corner with half-volley for the telling strike.

Matthew Ions saved smartly with his legs and Willenhall held firm in the second half thanks to their back four – including a man-of-the-match performance from Ellis James and a superb display by young right-back Declan Hesson.

Dudley nearly got the equaliser with the last kick of the game direct from a corner, but Matthew Bayliss ran back to head the ball off the line.

There wouldn’t be cup joy for Hawkins Sports in the final of the Lichfield Charity Cup.

They twice came from behind through Louie Mason and Scott Sandland, but fell to a 3-2 reverse against Littleton.

NRB Warstones Wanderers brought the league campaign to a close with a resounding 6-0 triumph over Wolves Nations in Division Five.