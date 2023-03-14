Staffordshire's Milly Round on mark for young Lionesses

The Heath Hayes hotshot, a former pupil at Five Ways Primary, in Cannock, and Erasmus Darwin Academy, in Burntwood, wasted no time making an impact as she opened the scoring inside five minutes to set the Young Lionesses on route to a comfortable victory over the Group A host nation at Sinj’s Gradski Stadium on Sunday.

England next face Belgium tomorrow before tackling Norway on Saturday, with only the group winners sealing a place at the European Championship finals, which take place in Estonia in May. Round, who had previously represented the Young Lionesses at under-16, has been on Villa’s books for several years and is a regular in the club’s under-21 team. She is one of the three Midlands players in the Young Lionesses squad, alongside club-mate and fellow forward Ruby-Rae Tucker and Albion defender Lucy Newell, a second-half substitute in Sunday’s win.