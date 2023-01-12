Athletic dealt a late sucker punch in cup quarter-final

Athletic, who had proudly carried the local league flag in this season’s competition, suffered a injury time blow as hosts Down Syndrome Awareness FC snatched a dramatic 95th winner to take the spoils 2-1.

The Beacon outfit dominated the opening 15 minutes before DSA broke the deadlock. On the stroke of half time the woodwork denied Athletic a deserved equaliser.

It was on the hour mark when Athletic got back on level terms. A cross to the far post led to a goalmouth scramble and the final touch was off a DSA player.

Athletic went in search of a winner but missed a good opportunity with five minutes remaining. As the tie drifted into the fifth minute of injury time, DSA snatched a winner.

“I’m gutted because I felt we had the measure of them,” said disappointed Trysull official Steve Hussey.

Down Syndrome Awareness move on to the semi-finals of the regional competition.

On the league front Diffusion Vets have extended their advantage at the head of the Concentric Property Over-30s section after chalking up a fifth straight victory.

Diffusion, who have moved six points clear of their nearest rivals, grabbed a late winner to take the spoils 2-1 away to previously unbeaten HR Rangers Vets.

The pacesetters opened the scoring through Daniel Bragoli before Dale Holloway levelled for the hosts. It was late on when Paul White notched Diffusion’s all important second goal.

Second-placed Issa Casuals Vets lost ground on the leaders after falling to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Claregate Park Rangers Vets, who had Rodney Williams and Ashley Brown bagging doubles.

There was also a first setback for Bilston Old Boys, who let slip a 3-1 interval advantage to go down by the odd goal in seven at the hands of visiting Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors.

The Old Boys looked to be heading for a third win in four as Darryl Gillett (two) and Alex Shepherd put them in charge.

However, Shere stuck to their task and bounced back through Avi Atwal, Amrik Sanghera, Gagan Kullar and Kaz Ali to secure a second league win.

In a basement clash, MNF Allstarz Vets chalked up a first league triumph when going nap against visiting AFC Willenhall as Omari Samson (three) and two-goal Alex Fletcher inflicted the damage.

It is quarter-final weekend in the Beacon Sunday league’s flagship knockout with all four ties scheduled.