Jude Bellingham's incredible achievements as Stourbridge youngster scores first England goal

Jude Bellingham broke through into the Birmingham City team in the 2019/20 season

It's the latest instalment in what has already been a meteoric rise for the Stourbridge-born teenager who has set numerous records since bursting onto the scene with Championship side Birmingham City in 2019.

Here are some of the dates, statistics and facts behind his impressive career so far.

16 years and 38 days - Birmingham City debut

August 6, 2019, Bellingham became the youngest player in Birmingham City's history, beating the record of 16 years and 139 days set by Trevor Francis is September 1970.

16 years and 63 days - first goal for Birmingham City

Less than four weeks after his first appearance for the Blues, Bellingham scored his first goal for the club in his side's 2-1 win over Stoke City on August 31.

£25 million - move to Borussia Dortmund

The initial fee paid by German club Borussia Dortmund when they bought Bellingham in July 2020, a deal that made him the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

22 shirt

After his move to the Bundesliga giants was confirmed, Birmingham City announced it was retiring his 22 shirt.

"In such a remarkably short space of time Jude has become an iconic figure at Blues, showing what can be achieved through talent, hard work and dedication," Birmingham City said.

"His caring, humble and engaging off-the-field demeanour has also made him such an impressive role model. The 22 shirt has become synonymous with Jude, his rise to the first team aged just 16 years and 38 days and these qualities.

"And as such the club have decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own and to inspire others."

Bellingham has continued to wear the number 22 shirt at Dortmund and when playing for England.

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last three years

17 years and 77 days - goalscoring Borussia Dortmund debut

On his Borussia Dortmund debut, Bellingham became the youngest scorer in the club's history in a 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal

17 years and 113 days - Champions League debut

October 20 2020 saw Bellingham became the youngest English player in Champions League history when he started in Dortmund's 3-1 defeat at Italian side Lazio. His appearance beat the record by England teammate Phil Foden.

17 years and 136 days - England debut

Bellingham made his England debut on November 12, 2020, becoming the third-youngest player to appear for the Three Lions. England beat Ireland 3-0 in the friendly match.

17 years and 349 days - Euro 2020

When Bellingham made a substitute appearance in England's Euro 2020 opener over Croatia last summer, he became the youngest ever player to appear in the European Championship finals for any nation, and the youngest English player to play in any major tournament.

First trophy

Jude Bellingham won the first medal of his senior career on May 13 2021 when Borussia Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal , the German cup competition. Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 4-1, a match Bellingam started.

First two seasons in Germany

As of June 2022, Bellingham had played 89 games for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 10 goals and assisted another 18.

Bellingham, right, scored his first England goal today in the World Cup

Team of the season

At the end of last season Bellingham was named in the Bundesliga team of the season alongside names such as Erling Halland and Robert Lewandowski.

7 - top scorer this season

Bellingham is Dortmund's top scorer this season with seven goals. He also has three assists to his name.

19 years and 146 days - first England goal