Memorial match for Sixer to be an annual fixture

Brereton Social are holding a memorial match for former club great Ernest 'Sixer' Harvey as he would have turned 100 this year. They're playing Rocester for the Sixer Harvey Memorial Cup. Pictured with the teams and the cup are Sixer's daughter Ann Dickson with her son Mark..

Brereton Social remembered club great Ernest 'Sixer' Harvey, a prolific centre-forward during the 1940s and 50s, as they took on Rocester at a busy Red Lion Ground last month.

The clash for the Sixer Harvey Centenary Memorial Cup saw the North West Counties First Division South side beat the Staffs League hosts 4-0, and after a hugely successful day, Brereton now plan to hold the game every year.

Harvey's daughter, Ann Dickson helped organise the event and said: "Brereton Social were so pleased with the turnout and all the comments they got from spectators.

"They've now said they want to make it an annual match, which is very nice.

"It's a great thing to keep Sixer Harvey's memory going, and also for the club to keep growing and making the improvements they've already started on the clubhouse and ground itself.

"We as the family are delighted they're going to do that and will be there to support. It'll be great to do it every year."

Sixer Harvey earned his nickname for chipping in with six goals in a game on more than occasion and was a respected player in Staffordshire before his untimely death from a brain tumour aged 47.

He had trials at professional clubs and hoped to carve out a career in the game but saw those ambitions dashed by the Second World War.

Harvey would have turned 100 this year and the game amid the July heatwave saw the players take regular drinks breaks as Roceseter prevailed, while Brereton attracted a new sponsor for this season's kit as a result of the encounter in New Wire Electricians.

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling presented the trophy to Rocester after their win.

Dickson added: "Quite a few people came up to me and said they remembered Sixer.