Wolves and West Brom women off to great start

2022 / FAWNL / Northern Premier Division / WBA Women v AFC Fylde / Keys Park /Hednesford.

Dan McNamara's side missed out on promotion having lost term's play-off final to Southampton but have shown no signs of a hangover, going on a four-game unbeaten run.

Wolves put four past Loughborough Lightning last weekend, with Katie Johnson at the double before goals from Amber Hughes and Destiney Toussaint sealed a comfortable victory at the New Bucks Head.

Albion sit fifth in the division having picked up two wins, one draw and one loss before this weekend's games – including matches for both Villa and Birmingham City – were postponed in the wake of the Queen's passing.

The Baggies played out a goalless draw with AFC Fylde last time out, and in an unusual twist, the hosts were forced to change their kit during the game.

Having originally started in their blue and white home colours at Keys Park, it was eventually deemed to have clashed with Fylde's white and navy strip.

Albion were forced switch into their yellow and green away shirts for the second half as the visitors had not travelled with another kit.

Stoke City, meanwhile, enjoyed a 1-0 success over Brighouse Town.

Stourbridge have made a solid start to life in Northern One Midlands after getting promoted last campaign and most recently won 2-1 on the road at Northampton Town. The Glassgirls are second in the table.

Fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa had Rebecca Gill-Parsons grab a brace in a 4-0 home triumph against Wem Town.

Kidderminster Harriers were involved in a six-goal thriller as the West Midlands Leagues got under way.

They drew 3-3 with Shrewsbury Town in their West Midlands Premier opener while Lye Town saw their clash with Bedworth United called off by the opposition.

Lichfield City were 2-1 winners against Redditch United.

Walsall Wood started the West Midlands One North campaign with a bang as they ran out 4-1 victors over Darlaston Town.

Wyrley were on the end of a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City. Lichfield City Reserves were beaten 3-2 by City of Stoke.

Jessica Bate scored twice as Walsall drew 2-2 with AFC Telford United.