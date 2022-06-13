West Brom counting down to the start of pre-season

Steve Bruce (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies squad will head to their Walsall training base on Thursday, June 23, as they kick-off their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.

Albion’s players will spend time in the West Midlands undergoing rigorous fitness checks.

They are then due to jet off to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp.

Speaking at the end of last season, manager Steve Bruce said he hoped to make a couple of additions before the Baggies return for pre-season.

The boss has already landed one of his key transfer targets with the addition of John Swift.

And it’s likely they will hear from another – Millwall’s Jed Wallace – before June 23.

The former Wolves man is now a free agent after his contract at The Den expired.

Wallace hasn’t ruled out remaining with Gary Rowett’s side. But he is expected to leave with Albion among a host of clubs who are understood to have offered him a deal.

Wallace is currently away on his honeymoon but is expected to confirm who he will play for next season when he returns next week.

Albion have confirmed three friendlies for when they return from Portugal, with more to follow.