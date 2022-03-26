Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa Women looking to boost their survival push

By Joe Edwards

Sporting Khalsa Women could take a significant step towards safety in the National League Division One Midlands this weekend.

Sporting Khalsa Women Picture: Stu Leggett
Khalsa currently sit eighth in the table and six points clear of the bottom three.

A victory at second-bottom Burton Albion tomorrow would put them nine ahead of the drop zone with five games to play.

In the Women’s Super League, Villa were welcoming Reading today while Birmingham go to Manchester City tomorrow.

Wolves could strengthen their grip on top spot in the Northern Premier as they go to struggling Sheffield.

Albion are aiming to keep up their momentum by going five unbeaten at Huddersfield. Stoke City, meanwhile, are at Burnley.

In the West Midlands Premier, table-topping Lichfield City are at Coventry Sphinx.

Kidderminster Harriers travel to Crusaders while Stourbridge host City of Stoke.

Sedgley & Gornal United do not play this weekend Picture: Stu Leggett

In West Midlands One North, Darlaston Town take on Walsall

Sandwell TREC face Walsall Wood in the West Midlands League Cup quarter-finals.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

