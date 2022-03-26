Sporting Khalsa Women looking to boost their survival push

Sporting Khalsa Women Picture: Stu Leggett

Khalsa currently sit eighth in the table and six points clear of the bottom three.

A victory at second-bottom Burton Albion tomorrow would put them nine ahead of the drop zone with five games to play.

In the Women’s Super League, Villa were welcoming Reading today while Birmingham go to Manchester City tomorrow.

Wolves could strengthen their grip on top spot in the Northern Premier as they go to struggling Sheffield.

Albion are aiming to keep up their momentum by going five unbeaten at Huddersfield. Stoke City, meanwhile, are at Burnley.

In the West Midlands Premier, table-topping Lichfield City are at Coventry Sphinx.

Kidderminster Harriers travel to Crusaders while Stourbridge host City of Stoke.

Sedgley & Gornal United do not play this weekend Picture: Stu Leggett

In West Midlands One North, Darlaston Town take on Walsall