Maiden warms up for Q School in the perfect way

Overcoming a high-class field of 64 entries, Maiden took the final in style, beating former England international Ian Jones 6-1.

Both Maiden and Jones enjoyed 5-3 semi final wins – over Matt Coleman and Nick Fullwell, respectively, with Shane Price, Dan Nicholls, Ben Johnson and Ryan O’Connor losing in quarter- finals.

In the opening games in the Walsall Friday Night League, Chillington WMC enjoyed a 5-0 success over Corpus A with wins from Paul Harrison, Mark Maiden, Mick Baker, John Simms and Owen Maiden.

Gilberts B took the honours over Gilberts C 5-0 – Phil Clarke, Andy Jervis, Ben Johnson, Jon Blackmore and Darrell Thorpe doing the damage – while Kings Head B had a great 4-1 win over Gilberts A thanks to Craig Capewell, Dave Carvelle, Phil Smith and Matthew Dennant.

Wednesfield Legion started the second half of the Wednesfield Sunday League season by thrashing Homestead 6-0 with wins from Gareth Smith, John Simms, Nick Skitt, Craig Carey, Sid Bourne and Ryan Bourne.

Corpus B enjoyed a 6-0 victory over Corpus A – Pat Garner, Kieron O’Driscoll, Mark Frumenzi, Andy Jervis, Dan Rickwood and John Aston the super six.

Leaders ECC, Gilberts, Railway, Glassy Junction and The Angel all encountered 5-1 wins, while Pheasant A came back from 3-1 down to claim a draw at The Victoria.

In the West Midlands Super League Jack Jones Cup, Gilberts A’s Ben Johnson, Ryan O’Conner, Shane Price, Dan Nicholls and Martin Price took the event – beating Kings Head B in the final 3-1.

Gilberts enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 semi-final win over ECC and defeated Kings Head A 3-2 in the quarters.

West Midlands have 12 players travelling to Q School this week to compete for a place on the PDC Tour.

Mick Baker, Kev Bambrick, Reece Colley, Nick Fullwell, Mark Craddock, Matthew Dennant, Ben Johnson, Wayne Jones, Ian Jones, Ash Khayat, Owen Maiden and Ryan O’Conner all playing for one of the 30 tour cards on offer.