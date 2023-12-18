Express & Star
Tears of relief for Tipton's Jamie Hughes as he finally gets a World Championship win

An emotional Jamie Hughes produced a poignant victory over David Cameron at Alexandra Palace.

By George Bennett
Published
Jamie Hughes reacts after winning his match against David Cameron at Alexandra Palace

The Tipton darts player, nicknamed ‘Yozza’, conquered his Canadian opponent 3-1, to clinch his first win in five attempts at the World Championships at Ally Pally.

Hughes wrapped up the victory with a double eight, and fought back tears at the end of the contest.

The 37-year-old completed his switch from BDO to PDC in 2018, but has faced a frustrating journey over the past five years.

He suffered a first round defeat against Zoran Lerchbacher in 2020, and was beaten 3-0 by Adam Hunt when he entered as a second round seed in 2021.

Further defeats against Raymond Smith and Jimmy Hendriks followed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and Hughes was relieved to have set-up a second round match-up with Pole Krzysztof Ratajski on Friday.

“It’s absolute relief, but not just relief because there’s been a lot of frustration over the year,” he admitted in his post-match press conference after an emotional victory.

“I’m probably playing the worst I have in my life and I’ve won the game, but I’ve played better and lost so it’s a mix of emotions, if that makes sense.

“I’m just so, so happy to finally get a win on that stage.

“There had to be a lot of freak results for me not to retain the card.

“That must be the first I’ve won on stage in two years easy. So there’s relief but I don’t feel like I’ve won because I didn’t perform like I wanted to perform.”

Hughes edged a nervy first set 3-2, before Cameron levelled up as the contest took on a topsy turvy theme.

The third set went down to the final leg, as Hughes punished Cameron for multiple missed darts by getting over the line with a double eight.

Hughes missed three for the match, although Cameron was unable to prolong the contest, with ‘Yozza’ producing a successful return to clinch victory.

On his second round tie, Hughes concluded: “I’m in the tournament now but you never know which Jamie is going to turn up. I wish I knew but we’ll see what happens.”

