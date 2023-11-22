Black Country’s Tolley the hero in thrilling win

The under-21 boys’ side had Cayden Smith on top form, winning his match 3-0 – though Josh Hodgkins, Rhys Butler, Jake Robinson and Jayden Harper all lost out in close encounters.

The under-18 boys had a fantastic 5-0 victory – Kai Williams, Conor Dowling, Ethan Shaw, Jake Shipley and Freddie Haden doing the damage to put the Black Country into a 6-4 lead.

Lancashire took the first two ladies’ games with Black Country’s Enola Wilson and Lacey Hughes losing by odd leg as Lancashire made it 6-6. However, Amy-Leigh Tolley proved the hero for Black Country as she won the final game to make it 7-6 overall.

The Dog & Partridge bounced back to winning ways in the West Midlands Men’s Super League, beating Chase Social. Wayne Jones, Dean Fullwood, Ash Khayat, Gavin Baker and Daz Willaims were the victors. Kings Head A remain second after thumping Three Crowns 5-0 thanks to Matthew Dennant, Rich Platt, Chris Stanley, Owen Maiden and Gaz Watts doing the damage,

ECC enjoyed a 4-1 success over Corpus. Staffordshire Knot and Kings Head B all registered 3-2 wins over Gilberts B, Gilberts A and Bridgtown Social respectively.

Whiteheath Tavern move to the top of the Black Country Super League after beating current leaders Gilberts B 4-1, who went ahead through Wayne Jones before Cayden Smith, Ian Mackenzie, Kieron Bridgwater and Gav Smith took control for Whiteheath.

Pensnett Lib are three points behind after beating Allens Bar A 3-2 with Liam Kelly, Thomas Bissell, Reece Colley all winning.

Allens Bar C came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Townsend Social wins from Shane Price, Rich Bowen and Dan Nicholls to remain fourth. Blackheath won only their third match of season, against Allens Bar B, 3-2.

Wednesfield Sunday League hosted the Chris Banks Memorial Ladies’ Trophy, which was won for second consecutive year by Shropshire county player Michele Pritchard beating Hannah Bradbury in the final,Pritchard defeated Elicia Wall in semi with Bradbury overcoming Sandra Beadsmore,losing quarter finalists were Janet Duckers,Lauren Kempson,Helen Simms and Kerry Wilkinson.

In the West Midlands Ladies’ Super League, second-placed Grace Angell bounced back to winning ways, beating Debbie Davies and Crysta Wilcox, both 3-2.

Wilcox enjoyed a 3-0 win over Jodie Rowlands in game two. Shellbie Simmons climbed above Julie Emery after winning 3-0.

Gemma Barrett overcame Chloe Woodman 3-1, while leader Jackie Maiden won 3-0 against Shelley Hannon.