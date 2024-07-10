Rain wipes out the final day of Staffordshire's opener

Despite waiting all day for a break in the weather to try to force a result, both captains eventually shook hands on a draw at around 4.30pm.

Staffs had put themselves in a good position to defeat Bedfordshire, despite being bowled out for 204 in their first innings.

Digging in for 75.4 overs, Staffs crept past the double-ton mark thanks to Tom Moulton’s 50no, scored from 144 balls.

He was the only person to surpass openers James Kettleborough (48) and Matthew Morris (33).

Staffs reduced Bedfordshire to 25-6 in reply, but Matt Coles (40) and George Darlow (44no) provided stiff tail-end resistance. Rory Haydon (6-22) and Liam Hurt (4-54) shared the wickets between them.

Staffordshire were making much more serene progress in their second innings, progressing to 133-1 thanks to Morris (56no), Zen Malik (51no) and Kettleborough (25).

However, that was as far as they got before the heavens opened and allowed no further play.

Staffs are next in action when they play Warwickshire in their showcase game at Knypersley on July 21, before returning to action at Lincolnshire in the NCCA Championship a week later.