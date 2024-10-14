Richard Gleeson is back with the Birmingham Bears for 2025 Blast

The former England seamer took nine wickets in six matches for the Bears this summer and finished the competition as the most economical bowler, conceding fewer than five runs an over.

Though the 36-year-old missed more than half of the campaign through injury, Warwickshire saw enough to trigger an option for a second year in the deal which brought him to Edgbaston following his release by Lancashire last year.

Gleeson’s performances helped Warwickshire top the North Group, the campaign again ended in frustration as they exited at the quarter-final stage for the fourth consecutive year.

He said: “Losing that quarter final really hurt. We know collectively we should have made Finals Day. But it makes us all doubly determined to get there next season.

“I’m really happy to be heading back to Edgbaston and being a Bear again. I enjoyed every minute of my time this summer.”

Gleeson, who now operates as a specialist in the game’s shortest formats, will spend the winter playing franchise cricket.

He has signed to play for New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 competition that runs from 5-19 November and is also set to feature in the Abu Dhabi T10 (22 Nov to 2 Dec) and the SA20 in January.

Warwickshire have begun a review of their summer after falling short of their targets. In addition to missing Finals Day, the Bears finished a lowly seventh in Division One of the County Championship.

Performance director Gavin Larsen, said: “We took Glees on a two-year deal in 2024 but there was a performance-related clause linked to the second year. We were delighted with the way he performed and slotted into the side so, for me, it was a no brainer to bring him back for a second season.

“He proved himself as a hugely effective opening and death bowler in T20 cricket, taking wickets with great skill and pace, while keeping runs to a minimum and with an impressive strike rate.

“His experience in T20 franchise cricket is invaluable in the dressing room, he’s been there and done it, and he’s a great guy to have around Edgbaston.

“Glees has agreed some franchise opportunities so will be staying sharp and in shape over the winter and we look forward to seeing him next spring.”