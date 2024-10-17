Spinner Georgia thrilled to join Bears Women

Davis – who made her England debut last month on the white ball tour of Ireland – has been one of the country’s top wicket takers in recent seasons.

The former police officer, who signed for Central Sparks in 2020, was the leading bowler in the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 27 wickets.

And she made an impressive start to her international career by taking 2/19 in the second ODI against Ireland in September.

The 25-year-old is the 12th player to sign for Bears Women ahead of their debut season in a new-look women’s professional structure from 2025. next year.

“Signing for my hometown team is a massively proud moment,” said Birmingham-born Davis who made The Hundred final this summer with Welsh Fire.

“I’ve been with Warwickshire for almost 15 years. To say I’ll be playing for Warwickshire as a professional cricketer is really special.

“The women’s game is rapidly growing and I’m excited to be on this journey with it.”