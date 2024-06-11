Smethwick back on top as they hold Dartmouth down

Deepak Khatri registered a staggering 108 runs to propel Smethwick into the driving seat on 323 runs.

West Bromwich could only muster 151 runs, with Kadeer Ali and Zain Latif taking a pair of wickets each for Smethwick, but still claimed a losing draw after Smethwick failed to bowl them out.

That enabled Smethwick to leapfrog Knowle & Dorridge at the top of the league after they fell to a losing draw at Berkswell.

Halesowen sit third after collecting a winning draw against Kenilworth Wardens on home soil.

Simon Gregory totted up 68 runs before Halesowen were bowled out for 203, although Kenilworth could only amass 162 runs as Halesowen hit nine wickets. Tommy Rex took four wickets, while Freddie Fowler collected three.

Himley leapfrogged Barnards Green, who fell to defeat at home to Barnt Green, climbed into fifth after winning by 29 runs at Ombersley.

Ollie Westbury racked up an incredible 117 runs, including ten 4s, while Connor Smith posted a respectable 46 to help Himley accumulate 227 runs.

Ombersley, who only managed to take seven wickets, were bowled out for 198 despite Oliver Cox's inspired 84 runs.

Hasitha Da Silva took three wickets and Ollie Walker and Connor Smith took two apiece to guide Himley to victory.

Meanwhile, second from bottom Wolverhampton's struggles continued as they slipped to a third consecutive loss at Moseley, who defeated them by seven wickets.

Wolverhampton won the toss and elected to bat but were bowled out for just 141. Hassam Quami high scored for the visitors with 38 runs but Moseley bowler Jamar Ifilll was in inspired form as he took five wickets.

Keith Barker (56) and Asim Shoaib (52) both surpassed 50 on the bat for Moseley, who conceded just three wickets en route to a match-winning 142 runs.

In Division Two, Kidderminster stretched their winless run to three matches as they suffered a losing draw at home to Shifnal.

Kidderminster could only take five wickets as Michael Robinson hit 85 runs to help Shifnal reach 276 runs.

Amaan Hassan totted up 54 runs but was unable to prevent Kidderminster falling short on 179 runs with Ethan Jamieson taking four wickets for Shifnal.

Old Hill returned to winning ways with a 141-run victory at bottom-place Bridgnorth which saw them leapfrog Worfield and Tamworth respectively into sixth.

Waqas Ahmed (85) and Hasan Ahmed (81) impressed with the bat for Old Hill to help them reach 270 runs. Bridgnorth, who could only take five wickets, were then bowled out for 129 with Aamir Manzoor collecting three wickets in the process.