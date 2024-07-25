Hannah Baker signs contract with Bears Women

The team are one of eight Tier 1 sides that will play in a revamped national structure from 2025 as part of the ECB's multi-million-pound plan to expand the female game.

The 20-year-old, from Kingswinford, has also represented the Welsh Fire in The Hundred and plays for the Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Katie George (25) and 19-year-old Charis Pavely are the other two players who have put pen to paper signing contracts for the new team.

Baker has played for England A and, alongside Pavely, was in the England under-19s squad that competed in the World Cup squad in South Africa last year.

Laura MacLeod who is head of women's cricket says there is a 'seismic shift' in the women's game and the Bears want to start 2025 on the front foot.

“Players like Hannah, Charis and Katie are the future of women’s cricket,” MacLeod said. “So it’s fitting they are among the first contracted Bears Women.

“All three have been Central Sparks players in recent seasons and last month helped us reach our T20 Finals Day. They have bright futures ahead of them, they’ve all played youth cricket for England, and I have no doubt they’ll enjoy more success with Bears Women.

"Over the next few weeks, we’re confident more Sparks players will commit themselves as Bears Women. But we will also be looking to see what new additions we can bring to the team for next year, including overseas players who can add to the quality of our squad.

“It’s a seismic shift in women’s cricket and we want to start life as Bears Women in 2025 on the front foot and playing exciting cricket.”