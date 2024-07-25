Records are set as Rapids win

The opening pair smashed 259 off just 35.2 overs – Worcestershire’s highest first-wicket List A partnership against all opposition in a total of 371-3 from 48 overs.

A three-wicket burst with the new ball by Harry Darley, one of six Worcestershire One Day Cup debutants, pressed home his side’s advantage.

Another in Jack Home then chipped in with three wickets and, Middlesex who lost half of their side for 118 despite Mark Stoneman’s powerful 75 off 37 balls, were bowled out in just 25.4 overs.

The Pollock-Roderick stand surpassed the 243 by Club Captain Brett D’Oliveira and Jack Haynes against Essex at Chelmsford three years ago.

Pollock went onto amass 180 from 138 balls with five sixes and 21 fours, his second century in four days after his 120 not out against Wales.

It was the second joint highest individual score for Worcestershire in List A cricket alongside Tom Moody with only Callum Ferguson (192) ahead of Pollock.

Roderick was the perfect foil to Pollock during the initial phase of his innings but then accelerated to such an extent that he scored his 115 off only 104 balls and also with five sixes in addition to 10 other boundaries.