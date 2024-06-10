Staffordshire go down to another loss in NCCA Trophy

Herefordshire took two wickets with Staffordshire having reached just seven runs but Matthew Morris recorded 51 from 106 balls to help his side recover.

However, Staffordshire were eventually bowled out for 163 with Will Rudge and Cox taking three wickets apiece for Herefordshire.

Taylor Cornall opened on the bat with 54 runs from 58 balls for Herefordshire before Sam Atkinson and Tom Brett, who made it a brace, took quick-fire wickets for Staffordshire.

However, Ben Chapman-Lilley hit 54 to put Herefordshire in the driving seat, while Matt Pardoe’s return of 35 helped them reach 166 – leaking just four wickets in the process.

That result saw Herefordshire narrowly leapfrog Staffordshire to climb into second place on net run-rate in the five-team NCCA Trophy Group Two.

Norfolk currently top the rankings after collecting maximum points from their opening three games.

Stafford had lost their previous outing by 40 runs against league leaders Norfolk on home soil, and are next in action when they play host to Shropshire on Sunday, June 23, with a scheduled 11am start time.