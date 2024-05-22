Beacon send out a signal by toppling Fordhouses

Fordhouses had won their opening four league games until they visited the Bratch on Saturday.

With the home side winning the toss and putting their visitors into bat, Matt Cartwright soon got to work bowling a tight spell, taking 3-17 from his 10 overs. He was well supported by his brother Jake Cartwright, who took 2-36 as Beacon restricted Fordhouses to 189 for 9 from their allocation.

Saqib Akbar was the stand-out performer with the bat, making 70 off 71 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Max Lee made a solid start to Beacon’s reply with a patiently made 40 before it was Ollie Green (39) and Joshua Chesworth (24) who guided the hosts over the line six wickets down.

Beacon’s title hopes have been handed a blow as they have only played three out of their five games so far – less than those above them.

Wombourne got the better of Milford to maintain their pressure on Fordhouses.

Todd Henderson made 59 as it looked like they would come up short with a total of 177 for 9 from their 50 overs.

But it was the ball that dominated the bat all day, and they bowled their hosts out for 81 as Ollie Siviter took 3-25 while Suwath Mendis took 3-12 from his six overs and two balls.

Wombourne now trail the leaders by 13 points, while Hammerwich are just two points behind them after beating Aldridge comfortably.

They won the toss and batted at home making a competitive 216 for 9 thanks to half-centuries from Scott Elstone (63) and Tom Wright (61).

Jordan Knight dominated with the ball for the visitors taking 5-26.

In reply, opening bowler Sajid Ahmadzai took 3-28 from his eight overs and John Jennings also picked up 2-21. Only Mathew Parker (50) provided any resistance for the visitors as they were bundled out for 153.

At the other end of the table, Cannock remain bottom after a difficult defeat at home to Walsall.

The hosts were bowled out for 127 inside 25 overs with Sam Harris top-scoring with 39 from 33 balls. The wickets were shared among the visitors’ bowling attack as William Mashinge, Mani Parigi and Anaesh Patel all picked up two wickets each.

Walsall were made to work hard in reply though as they fell to 62-5 but Harry Sekhon’s 34 not out was enough to get them over the line after Hashim Iqbal had earlier made 47.

Penkridge beat Lichfield by four wickets, but both sides are currently in the middle of the table.

Lichfield were bowled out for 164 after being put into bat thanks to a staggering spell from William Marsh.

He bowled 10 overs for three runs taking four Lichfield wickets – his spell also included eight maidens.

It looked as if Marsh would end up on the losing side at 14-5 but Callum Morrell (50*) and Jack Pope (70*) guided their side to victory to clinch a valuable 20 points.

Tamworth’s seconds, who have had a tough start to the season, were thrashed by Pelsall.

All of Pelsall’s top five made it into double figures but only Smit Metha made it passed 50 as they amassed 231 for 6 batting first.

Tom Boyd then took 7-37 Pelsall as they skittled their hosts out for 83,losing by 148 runs.