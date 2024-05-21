It’s three and easy for fast starters Smethwick

They are just one of two teams to win their opening three game along with Knowle & Dorridge.

Ombersley were bowled out for 126 from 36.2 overs, in reply to Smethwick's 266-6.

Roshan Venkatarman struck nine fours and three sixes as he compiled a fine unbeaten 114, while Deepak Khatri made 88, as Smethwick claimed maximum points to sit locked on 60 with joint-leaders Knowle & Dorridge, who condemned West Bromwich Dartmouth to defeat.

West Bromwich were bowled out for just 111 – to lose by 189 runs – after Knowle & Dorridge had posted a challenging 300-6.

Hamza Shaikh and Oliver Currill both made 84 for K&D, before Dave Ball took four wickets as West Bromwich struggled despite Tim Maxfield's 55.

That result leaves West Bromwich without a victory from their opening three games.

Wolverhampton got off the mark as they beat Kenilworth Wardens by 62 runs. Kenilworth were all out for 170 in reply to Wolverhampton's 232-7.

Rehaan Edavalath played an instrumental role for Wolverhampton with both bat and ball. He struck 57with the bat, while Joe Stanley chipped in with 46.

Harry Johnson (61) and Reece Evitts (64) responded for Kenilworth Wanderers, but Edavalath took four wickets from nine overs for the cots of 31 runs.

Himley went down by 25 runs at home to Barnards Green.

Barnards Green amassed 207-8 and Himley were restricted to 182-9 in reply.

The hosts had put themselves a promising position at 162-5 with Graeme White (41) and Navindu Vithanage (66) at the crease.

But White's dismissal effectively ended their hopes of victory. Opener Ollie Westbury had earlier made 46.

Halesowen scheduled visit to Berkswell was abandoned due to an unplayable surface, as both sides were awarded five points.

In Division Two, Kidderminster slipped to their first defeat of the season, going down by four wickets at Dorridge.

Harry Sockett (77) and Ben Griffin (50) impressed with the bat for Kiddy as they were bowled out for 196 in 48 overs.

But Daniyal Khan posted a half-century for Dorridge, who reached 197-6 from 49 overs to clinch victory.

That defeat leaves Kidderminster in ninth-place in the early table, while Dorridge climbed into second.

Old Hill collected back-to-back victories as they won by 35 runs at home to Tamworth.

Waqas Ahmed made an impressive 94 and Dylan Keeling blasted 56 from just 21 balls as Old Hill opened proceedings with 264-9.

Callum Render (63), Ed Smith (55) and Joe Seager (51) all passed 50 for Tamworth, but they were eventually bowled out for 229.

Ryan Derrick took 3-52, while Sam Wright and Aamir Manzoor bagged two wickets apiece.