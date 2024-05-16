Warwickshire sign New Zealand seamer Michael Rae

The 28-year-old has agreed a short-term contract with the Bears and could make his County Championship debut at Essex on Friday.

Warwickshire have seen their bowling resources depleted by injuries to Chris Rushworth, Michael Booth, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles while the club’s main overseas signing, Hassan Ali, was given a surprise call-up by Pakistan for their tour of Ireland.

Rae has taken 154 wickets in 54 first-class appearances and is most closely associated with Otago, with whom he spent nine seasons.

Known for his trademark headband and standing at 6ft 6in tall, the right-armer has been capped by New Zealand A.

“I’m excited to get out there and do what’s brought me success in the past,” said Rae.

“If you ask people in Otago about me I reckon they’d say I’m a tall, six foot six, a bowler who hits the wicket hard and upsets a few batters!

“The privilege to sign for Warwickshire is not lost on me. I’m very proud to be given the opportunity, not just to represent an English county, but one with such a prestigious past. I’ll be giving my all to represent the club as well as I can.”

Bears performance director Gavin Larsen said: “Michael is a quality bowler with a proven First Class pedigree.

“He was with us for two days last week, joined the lads in training and impressed. He’s a real character and integrated into the squad straight away.

“I’ve seen a lot of him back in New Zealand and he’s been on the Blackcaps’ selection radar for some time, having played with New Zealand A.

“He’s a big guy, fiery, has good pace and is an excellent addition to our squad.”