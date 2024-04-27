Duckett shines against the Bears

It was a patchy display from Nottinghamshire as three batters – Duckett, Ben Slater (65, 108) and Jack Haynes (74, 120) – passed 60 but nobody else reached double figures against an attack led by the redoubtable Olly Hanno-Dalby.

With Liam Norwell and Chris Rushworth still injured, Warwickshire gave a debut to seamer Aamer Jamal who joined fellow Pakistan international Hasan Ali in the seam team. Jamal looked undercooked on his way to 10-0-48-0 but Hannon-Dalby, on his 200th appearance for Warwickshire, carried the attack yet again with 19-3-58-4 – superb figures on a good batting pitch.

At Kidderminster, Worcestershire closed on 14 for the loss of no wicket at the end of day one after Somerset declared their innings on 309 for nine. Jason Holder took three wickets and Joe Leach a couple. Tom Banton top scored with 92 for the visitors.