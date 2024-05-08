Fordhouses maintain their perfect start to the season

Tamworth seconds were the team on the receiving end this time out as Fordhouses batted first away from home, making 219 for eight from their allocation of overs.

It was a team effort to get up to that total with Niall Cooper (26), Mubeen Rashid (48), Michael Gallear (34) and Saqib Akbar (38) all making contributions but without going on to make big scores.

Damien Fearn was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as he took 3-35 from the nine overs he bowled.

In reply, Tamworth never got going as they were bundled out for 58 – Lewis Peat took 4-11 and Johar Ahmed 4-31.

Elsewhere, Lichfield got the better of Milford Hall in a nail-biter that went right down to the last over.

Visitors Lichfield won the toss and elected to field first, and their hosts made 240-7 in their allocation of overs.

Ibbadat Thaman was the main contributor after he made 66 from 64 balls including seven fours and one six. Dominic Afford (36) and Archie O’Hara (45) also made contributions, while Hayan Jafer took 5-37 for Lichfield.

In reply, the visitors were rocking at 59 for four, but 58 from Callum Heanan and 61 not out from James Foxley saw them over the line with five balls to spare.

Walsall have won two out of the three games they have played so far this season after a five-wicket win at Aldridge.

The home side were skittled for 124 in 33.3 overs thanks largely to 4-30 from Zahid Iqbal – he was ably supported by Anaesh Patel who took 3-31.

Alex Hammond then made just over a run a ball 59 to help guide his side to victory although they did lose five wickets on the way to reaching their target.

Pelsall have made a steady start to the league season, and they beat Hammerwich by 13 runs in a high-scoring game.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first with Peter Stevens in blistering form smashing 92 from 99 balls including nine fours and four sixes.

He was well supported by Ahsan Akbar (48) and Smit Metha who ended up 45 not out. It was a tough day with the ball for Hammerwich as they only took four wickets as Pelsall ended on 255 for four.

No batter made a 50 for Hammerwich in reply, as John Jennings was the top scorer, making 49 from 77 balls. Jack Portsmouth took 3-43 with the ball for Pelsall.

Wombourne were unable to keep up their 100 per cent winning record as their game at Cannock was called off due to the weather. The home side have only played once out of the three games scheduled to take place.

Beacon’s clash at Penkridge suffered the same fate as they too were abandoned without a ball being bowled.