Promoted Himley lose on their return to Birmingham League Division One

The teams shared a minute’s applause at Himley before the start of the game after the tragic passing of Josh Baker last week – who was a player at Kenilworth as well as Worcestershire.

In tough batting conditions, all of the home side’s top five got to 20, but none were able to go beyond James Clark’s 87-ball 50, which contained only a single boundary. Gamindu Kanishka added some late momentum for Himley with 45 to leave the visitors chasing 196.

Kenilworth’s top-order then found batting equally challenging, but the contest’s defining moment came when another new signing, Eitan Litvin, joined acting captain Harry Johnson at 61 for three. The pair went on to build a match-winning alliance of 113 which saw the visitors most of the way to a target, which they reached in the 49th over.

Smethwick’s clash against reigning champions Moseley was reduced to 37 overs per side after overnight rain.

Moseley were asked to bat first after being inserted and Asim Shoaib’s 42 took the visitors to the relative prosperity of 77 for two before former Warwickshire paceman Manraj Johal (3-31) made inroads.

But there was no clue of what followed as Smethwick’s newly-signed Indian pro Deepak Khatri grabbed 5-22 to bundle Moseley out for 116.

With Kadeer Ali making an unbeaten 44 for Smethwick, the home side duly eased over the line in the 21st over with seven wickets remaining.

Newly-promoted West Bromwich Dartmouth finished on the wrong end of an 81-run Black Country derby defeat at Halesowen.

Alexei Kervezee led the way with 67 for the hosts, who closed on a best-of-the-day 277 all out.

Shozair Ali took 3-38 for Dartmouth whose top order then all got starts without going on to a meaningful score against a Halesowen attack in which Ed Bragg (4-25) stood out. The match between Barnt Green and Wolverhampton was abandoned as was Old Hill’s division two clash against Kidderminster.